icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
16 Oct, 2023 09:55
HomeAfrica

Construction of Russian nuclear power plant in Egypt ahead of schedule – Putin

The president described the El-Dabaa facility as a flagship project in Africa
Construction of Russian nuclear power plant in Egypt ahead of schedule – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the plenary session at the 2023 Russian Energy Week international forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the annual ‘Russian Energy Week’ forum that the construction of a Russian nuclear power plant at El-Dabaa in Egypt is proceeding ahead of schedule.

“The fourth power unit of Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant is being completed earlier than expected. This is our flagship project on the African continent,” Putin pointed out. He also said Moscow is “starting from scratch to create an entire industry with our Egyptian friends, Egyptian specialists.”

According to the Russian President, specialists from Russia’s state nuclear operator Rosatom are currently building 22 power units overseas, equivalent to 80% of the world market.

Also during Russian Energy Week in Moscow last week, an agreement was signed by Rosatom and Mali to “co-operate in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy,” including potentially building infrastructure there.

The memorandum, which includes an overview of priorities, collaboration tools and areas of common interest, was signed by Deputy Director General of the State Corporation for International Activities Nikolay Spassky and Mali’s Minister of the Economy and Finance Alousseni Sanou, Rosatom’s press service said.

READ MORE: Africa will benefit from Russia’s energy expertise – industry group

Meanwhile, the construction of a nuclear power plant to meet the energy needs of Burkina Faso’s population has been agreed between Moscow and Ouagadougou, the African country’s government confirmed last Friday. 

Burkina Faso’s energy minister Simon-Pierre Boussim attended Russian Energy Week in Moscow and signed the agreement as part of it.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The only thing that can stop the multipolar world is a WORLD WAR
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies