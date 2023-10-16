Construction of Russian nuclear power plant in Egypt ahead of schedule – Putin

The president described the El-Dabaa facility as a flagship project in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the annual ‘Russian Energy Week’ forum that the construction of a Russian nuclear power plant at El-Dabaa in Egypt is proceeding ahead of schedule.

“The fourth power unit of Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant is being completed earlier than expected. This is our flagship project on the African continent,” Putin pointed out. He also said Moscow is “starting from scratch to create an entire industry with our Egyptian friends, Egyptian specialists.”

According to the Russian President, specialists from Russia’s state nuclear operator Rosatom are currently building 22 power units overseas, equivalent to 80% of the world market.

Also during Russian Energy Week in Moscow last week, an agreement was signed by Rosatom and Mali to “co-operate in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy,” including potentially building infrastructure there.

The memorandum, which includes an overview of priorities, collaboration tools and areas of common interest, was signed by Deputy Director General of the State Corporation for International Activities Nikolay Spassky and Mali’s Minister of the Economy and Finance Alousseni Sanou, Rosatom’s press service said.

Meanwhile, the construction of a nuclear power plant to meet the energy needs of Burkina Faso’s population has been agreed between Moscow and Ouagadougou, the African country’s government confirmed last Friday.

Burkina Faso’s energy minister Simon-Pierre Boussim attended Russian Energy Week in Moscow and signed the agreement as part of it.