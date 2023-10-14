Africa will benefit from Russia’s expertise – energy chamber

Gas will be the defining factor for the continent’s industrial development in the next 50 years, executive chairman Nj Ayuk has told RT

Russia has crucial skills and technologies in the energy sphere, which Africa’s gas-producing countries can use to develop their own energy security, Nj Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, told RT on the sidelines of the ‘Russian Energy Week’ forum in Moscow.

Ayuk noted that Russia had traveled a long road of industrial development, and its experience could be replicated on the African continent.

“Russia went from a net importer of grain to a net exporter of grain. They use their natural gas, they produce urea, ammonia, NPK fertilizers [and] power their plants so that they can feed themselves. They pipe gas around the country to provide electricity. They use pipelines to connect, they have energy infrastructure. So when you look at that road of what Russia has been able to do – that can be replicated, Russian equipment can be used across Africa,” Ayuk stated.

He noted that for a market as big as Africa, roughly 1.4 billion people, Russia’s know-how in the energy sphere would be of tremendous benefit.

“Using [Russia’s] skillset, technology, transferring it into Africa… we just have to drive it forward,” the chairman said.

According to Ayuk, “there is already big political support for engaging Russia” on energy projects in Africa.

“Now we need to close that gap by looking at finance, technical skills, and the know-how to be able to really drive that. Gas is going to define Africa in the next 50 years… You are going to see some really big exchange between Russia and Africa.”

Ayuk urged the countries concerned to move from words to action more swiftly, stating that it was vital for the energy security of the continent’s population.

“We have to put action into our words because people… in Africa they are expecting more from us. The industry has to change. It can’t be the industry of the elites – it has to be the industry where people do matter and that’s what should drive us.”

Russian cooperation with Africa has been on the rise this year. Trade turnover between Moscow and African countries jumped by 43.5% during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, according to the Russian Economy Ministry. Russian exports to Africa include energy, fuel, food, fertilizers and medicines. Russian companies have also been looking into opportunities for crude extraction on the continent. For instance, Lukoil already owns a 38% stake in the deep-water Tano project in Ghana’s offshore zone, where deposits are estimated at 450-550 million barrels.

