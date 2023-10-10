Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations

After a meeting between their foreign ministers three months ago, Khartoum and Tehran have promised to open embassies

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Iran, following a seven-year break and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers, was announced in a joint statement on Monday.

It said the parties have agreed to take the necessary steps to open embassies “in the near future.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ... the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations in order to explore ways of expanding cooperation between Tehran and Khartoum,” the statement, posted on the official Telegram Diplomatic Channel, said.

The two sides have agreed “to deepen their ties in different areas,” it continued, though no specific details were provided.

The decision came after a number of contacts between high-ranking officials in recent months have taken place with dialogues on the “sovereignty, equality, mutual interest and peaceful coexistence” of the two nations, according to the statement.

Sudanese authorities announced their decision to break diplomatic ties with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran. Khartoum stated that they had a belief that Iran was interfering in the region and spreading religious hatred.

Sudan, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, had deployed troops to combat the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, as part of the Saudi coalition.

Support for Saudi Arabia was expressed by the Sudanese government, which was led by then-President Omar al-Bashir. Bashir was removed from power in April 2019 as a result of a military coup and was placed under arrest.

Since the Sudanese Army’s coup in 2021, Sudan and Iran have been making gradual progress in improving their relations.