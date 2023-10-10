icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
10 Oct, 2023 13:06
HomeAfrica

Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations

After a meeting between their foreign ministers three months ago, Khartoum and Tehran have promised to open embassies
Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) meets with Acting Foreign Minister of Sudan Ali Al-Sadiq (L) ahead of Non-Aligned Movement Coordination Bureau Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on July 06, 2023. ©  Iranian Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Iran, following a seven-year break and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers, was announced in a joint statement on Monday. 

It said the parties have agreed to take the necessary steps to open embassies “in the near future.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ... the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations in order to explore ways of expanding cooperation between Tehran and Khartoum,” the statement, posted on the official Telegram Diplomatic Channel, said.

The two sides have agreed “to deepen their ties in different areas,” it continued, though no specific details were provided. 

The decision came after a number of contacts between high-ranking officials in recent months have taken place with dialogues on the “sovereignty, equality, mutual interest and peaceful coexistence” of the two nations, according to the statement.

UN Security Council and African Union discuss funding for peacekeeping READ MORE: UN Security Council and African Union discuss funding for peacekeeping

Sudanese authorities announced their decision to break diplomatic ties with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran. Khartoum stated that they had a belief that Iran was interfering in the region and spreading religious hatred.

Sudan, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, had deployed troops to combat the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, as part of the Saudi coalition. 

Support for Saudi Arabia was expressed by the Sudanese government, which was led by then-President Omar al-Bashir. Bashir was removed from power in April 2019 as a result of a military coup and was placed under arrest. 

Since the Sudanese Army’s coup in 2021, Sudan and Iran have been making gradual progress in improving their relations.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
28:5
Not defensive about force? Gabi Siboni, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies