icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2023 13:34
HomeAfrica

Ethiopia celebrated local Christian holiday

The Meskel holiday commemorates the 4th-century discovery of what's known as the True Cross, which had been used to crucify Jesus
Ethiopia celebrated local Christian holiday
A bonfire during the celebrations of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa on September 27, 2023. ©  Amanuel Sileshi / AFP

Orthodox Ethiopians celebrated the commencement of Meskel, a Christian festival officially observed by the Orthodox Church of Ethiopia, on Wednesday. 

This event honors Saint Helena’s discovery of the True Cross in 4th-century Palestine, the cross believed to have been used in the crucifixion of Jesus. Legend holds that the smoke from a ceremonial bonfire guided Helena to this sacred relic, with a fragment of it eventually believed to have made its way to Ethiopia.

The central ceremony unfolded before the country’s main church, drawing orthodox leaders, diplomats, and government officials. The festivities culminated with thousands gathering around a bonfire, a symbolic act believed to cleanse them of sins.

Notably, the Christian Meskel festival coincided with the Muslim celebration of Mawlid this year, marking the birth of the Prophet Mohammed. In Ethiopia, there is a tradition of mutual respect, with Christians and Muslims, who comprise significant parts of the population, acknowledging each other’s special occasions.

Speaking to RT on Sunday, Ahmed Zekaria, a Muslim cleric, said the African country could be a “good example of tolerance when it comes to living together of these different religions.” He highlighted how mosques and churches “live side by side,” adding that it’s a “good sign” that different faiths are “coming to reconciliation and having a peaceful future."

READ MORE: Nigeria marks 63 years of independence

Meanwhile, a joint choir from the Trinity-Sergius Lavra and the Moscow Theological Academy performed at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of the Meskel holiday celebrations on September 27.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Canadian parliament applauds Waffen SS veteran: Trudeau govt an absolute disgrace – David Freiheit
0:00
28:7
Global UFO Policies
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies