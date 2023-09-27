icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge blast rocks Central Asian capital (VIDEOS)
27 Sep, 2023 23:23
HomeAfrica

African nation foils alleged coup plot

Burkina Faso’s ruling military government has claimed that its intelligence and security services prevented an attempted takeover
African nation foils alleged coup plot
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore cheer in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 2, 2022 ©  AP / Kilaye Bationo

The ruling military government in Burkina Faso has apparently averted the West African region’s latest coup attempt, saying its intelligence and security services blocked an effort to “plunge our country into chaos.”

Officials disclosed the “proven coup attempt” on Wednesday and said that it had been thwarted the previous day. “Investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot,” the military government said in a statement, without identifying any of the suspected plotters or giving details on how the conspirators tried to carry out their takeover.

Unidentified military officers and their accomplices had the “dark intention of attacking the institutions of the republic,” the government said. The incident came amid foreign media reports of rising tensions within Burkina Faso’s armed forces. “At present, officers and other alleged participants in this destabilization attempt have been arrested, and others are being actively sought,” officials said.

France lost Africa. Macron just can’t accept it READ MORE: France lost Africa. Macron just can’t accept it

Thousands of demonstrators reportedly marched in the capital on Tuesday to show their support for the military leadership. The Ouagadougou government lamented that officers who swore to defend their country had “strayed into an undertaking of this nature, which aims to hinder the Burkinabe people’s march for sovereignty and total liberation from the terrorist hordes trying to enslave them.” 

The current government came to power in Ouagadougou a year ago, after two military coups in eight months. Burkina Faso and other countries in West Africa’s Sahel region have been destabilized by jihadist insurgencies with terrorist ties. In just the past two months, military coups have overthrown the governments of Gabon and Niger, Burkina Faso’s landlocked neighbor to the east.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies