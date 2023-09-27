icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2023 12:39
US suspends aid to Gabon

According to the secretary of state, the military coup in the country led to the decision to terminate foreign aid
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, United States on September 26, 2023. ©  Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Most non-humanitarian aid to Gabon will be halted after the military took charge last month, the administration of US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.  

“The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Gabon while we evaluate the unconstitutional intervention by members of the country’s military,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“This interim measure is consistent with steps taken by the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, and other international partners, and will continue while we review the facts on the ground in Gabon,” Blinken said. “We are continuing US government operational activities in Gabon, including diplomatic and consular operations supporting US citizens.” 

The statement did not provide any details about which US-funded programs would be affected or how much money would be put on hold. 

The move is temporary as the US is awaiting a review of the circumstances that led to the ouster of Gabon’s former president, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Bongo’s presidential election victory was widely criticized for alleged irregularities, and the Gabonese military leaders overthrew him on August 30.

The Bongo family had been running Gabon for more than half a century, and US officials have previously stated that US assistance was minimal.

Opposition leader Raymond Ndong Sima, who promised to hold new elections in an address to the UN last week, was installed as prime minister by the military.

Gabon is the second African country to experience a military takeover after Niger’s government was overthrown earlier this year. Although the US has suspended some aid to Niger, it has not yet determined if the incident should be considered a coup.

