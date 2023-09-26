Somaliland rejects unification with Somalia

A mediation offer by the Ugandan president has been rejected by the breakaway East African region

Despite Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s willingness to act as mediator, Somaliland’s government said on Sunday that it has no plans to talk about unity with Somalia.

“The Somaliland Government affirms that any dialogue that takes place between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two previously united countries can move forward separately… [there are] no plans for dialogue to discuss unity with Somalia,” the Somaliland administration stated.

The statement was made after Museveni’s made an offer to lead negotiations between the two sides with the goal of achieving unity, envisioning himself as a "peace facilitator."

The Ugandan leader made the offer on Saturday, a day after meeting Jama Musse Jama, a special envoy for Somaliland. Museveni mentioned that the secession of Somaliland had hindered the construction of a strong and prosperous Somali state. “Somalia and Somaliland should end identity politics if they want prosperity for their country,” he said.

The president highlighted the potential benefits of reunification, stressing the importance of unity and economic cooperation. “A country’s internal market alone is not enough. Therefore, Somaliland and Somalia need to unite, trade together, and trade with other African countries,” according to Museveni.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, following years of civil war, but has not received widespread international recognition of its status.