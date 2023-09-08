icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2023 23:17
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Morocco (VIDEOS)

The tremors were felt in several large cities, including Rabat and Marrakesh
FILE PHOTO: A lighthouse in Rabat, Morocco, on August 30, 2023. ©  Fadel Senna / AFP

A strong earthquake struck central Morocco on Friday evening, prompting residents of several major cities to flee their homes and seek shelter. 

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the earthquake at 6.9 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey, meanwhile, reported it as 6.8.

According to local media, the tremors were felt in the capital Rabat, as well as Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, and Kenitra.

There are no immediate reports about casualties. Video posted to social media show that at least some buildings were damaged, and several people were injured. Multiple buildings were reportedly destroyed entirely.

Other videos show residents running in fear after feeling the tremors.

