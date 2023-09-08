Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Morocco (VIDEOS)

The tremors were felt in several large cities, including Rabat and Marrakesh

A strong earthquake struck central Morocco on Friday evening, prompting residents of several major cities to flee their homes and seek shelter.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the earthquake at 6.9 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey, meanwhile, reported it as 6.8.

According to local media, the tremors were felt in the capital Rabat, as well as Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, and Kenitra.

There are no immediate reports about casualties. Video posted to social media show that at least some buildings were damaged, and several people were injured. Multiple buildings were reportedly destroyed entirely.

Other videos show residents running in fear after feeling the tremors.