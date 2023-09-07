African states propose global carbon tax

The measure is necessary to fight climate change, according to a joint declaration

Leaders from across Africa have called for the introduction of a global carbon tax on fossil fuels, aviation, and shipping, according to a document released on Wednesday after the Africa Climate Summit.

The Nairobi Declaration capped the three-day event held in the Kenyan capital.

The document, signed by leaders from the continent of 1.3 billion people, calls on the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to commit more resources to help poorer nations.

According to the African state leaders, the declaration will be used as the basis for their negotiating position at November’s COP28 summit in Dubai.

The declaration also noted the unfulfilled pledge of $100 billion annually to developing nations in climate finance, made 14 years ago.

Africa reportedly receives just 12% of the $300 billion it needs annually to cope with the effects of climate change, despite possibly being among the most vulnerable to its impact.

“No country should ever have to choose between development aspirations and climate action,” the document stated.

According to Kenyan President William Ruto, $23 billion in commitments was made during the event, which mostly focused on debates about the potential mobilization of financing to adapt to increasingly extreme weather, conserve natural resources, and develop renewable energy.

The declaration also called for the vast mineral wealth extracted on the continent to be processed there as well, noting that “decarbonizing the global economy is also an opportunity to contribute to equality and shared prosperity.”