icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2023 09:03
HomeAfrica

Nigeria suspends almost all diplomatic missions

President Bola Tinubu says the recall of all but two envoys is part of a major overhaul of Abuja’s diplomatic missions
Nigeria suspends almost all diplomatic missions
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu © AFP / Lewis Joly/POOL/AFP

Nearly all of Nigeria’s ambassadors are heading home in an overhaul of Abuja’s diplomatic missions, President Bola Tinubu’s office has announced. The two representatives at the UN will be spared for now, they added.

A press release published by Presidential Adviser Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday said that “President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide” with immediate effect.

According to the document, the decision was made as a result of a “careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide.

The stated aim of the measure is to ensure that Abuja’s diplomatic missions deliver “world-class efficiency and quality.

Exchange rate crisis will keep Nigerian fuel costs high – analyst READ MORE: Exchange rate crisis will keep Nigerian fuel costs high – analyst

Given the upcoming UN General Assembly, Nigeria’s permanent representatives at the international body based in New York and Geneva are exempted from the recall, Ngelale said.

According to Reuters, the African nation has 109 diplomatic missions worldwide.

Tinubu, who assumed office in late May this year, has since replaced Nigeria’s defense chief, along with the heads of the army, navy, and air force.
In June, the president also dissolved the boards of federal government institutions, agencies, and state-owned enterprises.

Among the reforms the president has carried out so far is the removal of fuel subsidies, with the aim of redirecting the funds toward the agricultural sector.
The measure has, however, seen a sharp rise in the cost of food and transportation in Nigeria.

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Not martial but partial? Javed Jabbar, former Pakistani senator
0:00
29:32
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies