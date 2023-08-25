icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2023 12:15
HomeAfrica

Two African countries agree to defend Niger in case of attack

Mali and Burkina Faso have reiterated their rejection of an ECOWAS armed intervention, their foreign ministries say
Two African countries agree to defend Niger in case of attack
FILE PHOTO: Niger special forces. ©  Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Niger’s new military government has signed an order authorizing Burkina Faso and Mali to send their defense and security forces to intervene on its territory in the event of an attack, the parties announced on Thursday.

The agreement was reached in Niamey when both Burkina Faso’s foreign minister, Olivia Rouamba, and her Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, paid a visit to the coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The three countries have agreed to grant each other facilities for mutual assistance in matters of defense and security in the event of aggression or terrorist attacks,” the foreign ministries said in a joint statement late Thursday.

The West African ECOWAS bloc has warned that it will send “standby forces” into Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of the presidential guard on July 26 and has been detained since.

Though the authority has insisted on using diplomatic means to resolve the crisis, it announced last week that a date for an armed action has been set if negotiations with the coup leaders fail.

Last month, the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned African states and Western governments against intervening militarily in neighboring Niger.

Any such move would be considered a declaration of war against Bamako and Ouagadougou, the military rulers said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Burkinabe and Malian foreign ministers reaffirmed their countries’ support for Niger’s military rulers, condemning the “illegal, illegitimate, and inhumane” sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

Intervention in Niger would mean ‘declaration of war’ – neighbors READ MORE: Intervention in Niger would mean ‘declaration of war’ – neighbors

They further reiterated their rejection of an armed intervention against the people of Niger which will be considered as a declaration of war,” according to the statement.

The three allies also announced the formation of a “consultation framework” and a “joint secretariat” to coordinate efforts to “deal with the multiple situations and challenges to which they are exposed.

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies