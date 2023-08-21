West African bloc rejects Niger’s transition timeline – BBC

ECOWAS insists it is preferable for the new military rulers to return power to civilians sooner than the three-year plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected a proposal by Niger’s new military government to transition to civilian rule within three years, the BBC reported on Monday.

“ECOWAS is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time,” the organization’s commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said.

Niger’s military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, stated on Saturday that his government would decide on transition principles within a month.

The declaration comes after the coup leaders held talks with a West African peace delegation led by Nigeria’s former military leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Niamey.

Tchiani further insisted that the process is expected to take no more than three years, expressing confidence in working with ECOWAS to find a way out of the current crisis.

However, in a response on Sunday, the bloc’s political affairs commissioner dismissed the plan as a negotiating tactic.

Musah told the BBC that the “military aspect is very much on,” referring to potential intervention by ECOWAS to free the deposed president and restore democratic order in Niamey.

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them,” he added.

On Friday, West African leaders announced that a date for deploying troops into Niger to reverse the coup had been chosen, following the activation of a “standby force” by ECOWAS army chiefs.

Musah said 11 of the 15 member states have agreed to contribute personnel to the mission in the event of an intervention.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, and Guinea have all opposed the sanctions imposed on Niamey as well as any military action against the coup leaders.

The new military government in Niamey has repeatedly accused ECOWAS of acting at the instruction of former colonial ruler France, which has backed the bloc’s efforts to undo the coup.

ECOWAS has denied the claim, with Musah declaring on Friday that the “rules-based organization” is ready to act alone or with the help of “other democracy-loving partners.”

In a televised address on Saturday, General Tchiani insisted that Niger does not want war, but vowed that it is prepared to defend itself against any external “aggression.”