icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 15:21
HomeAfrica

South Africa under US pressure to ban Chinese technology – diplomat

Anil Sooklal, Pretoria’s envoy to Asia and BRICS, says his country will not succumb to Washington’s push to abandon Huawei
South Africa under US pressure to ban Chinese technology – diplomat
Anil Sooklal ©  Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

South Africa will continue to use technology made by Chinese company Huawei despite pressure from the US, Pretoria’s ambassador to Asia and BRICS, Anil Sooklal, has said.

Speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal last week, Sooklal stated “there was tremendous pressure” on Pretoria from Washington to “stop using the Huawei network.

It is banned in the US, and a major part of Europe has banned Chinese technology,” the diplomat added.

Huawei was sanctioned in the US in 2019 over concerns that the Chinese government may use the company’s critical telecommunications infrastructure for espionage.

South Africa, which has close ties with China as trading partners and BRICS members, has received thousands of training and technology transfer opportunities over the years from Huawei, Sooklal said.

READ MORE: France freezes aid to Burkina Faso

Last month, Huawei opened an innovation center in Johannesburg, a move that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said will help the country and the African continent to move into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
Profile of a warmonger: Jake Sullivan
0:00
24:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies