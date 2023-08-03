icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2023 23:16
HomeAfrica

Niger junta scraps military ties with France – AFP

Niamey will respond to any “aggression” by the West or ECOWAS, the generals said
Niger junta scraps military ties with France – AFP
FILE PHOTO: Nigerien gendarmes provide security in Niamey, Niger, July 29, 2023 ©  AP / Sam Mednick

Niger’s National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland denounced the military pact with France and warned the neighboring African states not to intervene, according to AFP. The junta assumed power in a military coup last week.

In a televised address on Thursday night, a representative of the putschist government said that Niger will “immediately” suspend all military cooperation agreements with France, including the deal under which Paris has deployed around 1,500 troops in the Sahel country.

Earlier in the day, on the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence from Paris, Tchiani’s junta blocked the signal of French broadcasters France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI), again according to AFP.

No evidence Russia involved in Niger coup – Italian FM READ MORE: No evidence Russia involved in Niger coup – Italian FM

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued an ultimatum to Niger to restore the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by Friday or face a military intervention. Niger’s southern neighbor Nigeria has already begun mustering troops on the border, according to local media.

A Nigerian delegation flew into Niamey on Thursday for talks with Tchiani’s junta. It was led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, a retired general who headed Nigeria’s own military government in 1998-99. Another delegation was dispatched for talks with Algeria and Libya, both of which have signaled support for the new government in Niamey.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu issued a statement that he instructed both delegations to do “whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger.”

Deposed Niger leader calls for US intervention READ MORE: Deposed Niger leader calls for US intervention

Mali and Burkina Faso have said that they would consider any invasion of Niger an act of war against themselves. Senegal, however, announced on Thursday that it would join an ECOWAS intervention against Niamey.

“It is one coup too many,” said Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

The junta “rejects all sanctions and refuses to yield to any threat, wherever it may come from,” Tchiani said in a televised speech on Wednesday. “If they [ECOWAS] pursue their destructive logic to the end, may Allah watch over Niger and ensure that this is the final great battle we will fight together for a true independence of our nation.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies