Africa needs sustainable electricity to draw investors – energy campaigner

The continent cannot transition to ‘green energy’ while so many of its people don’t have access to power, Princess Mthombeni has told RT

Western nations pushing a “green agenda” must not discriminate against nuclear technology if they truly want Africa to pursue clean energy, Princess Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear, has told RT.

According to the South African nuclear technology advocate, more than 400 million Africans still lack access to electricity, which she says is critical for foreign investment.

In order to “transition,” Mthombeni said, “you need to have something” from which you are transitioning. “Africa doesn’t have power, so what are we transitioning from?”

In response to a question about the European Union’s campaign against coal burning and the use of fossil fuels, Mthombeni said that while Western nations encourage a transition to green energy such as wind and solar power to pursue ambitious climate goals, they are still falling back on fossil fuels themselves.

Mthombeni was speaking to RT on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, where leaders from the continent and officials from Moscow are discussing multiple areas of cooperation.

“What people need to understand is that investment will not come to Africa when there’s no energy, when there’s no sustainable electricity supply,” she insisted.

The Africa4Nuclear founder promoted nuclear power as a source of clean energy that can help solve Africa's “energy poverty” issues and draw in more investors to the continent.

President Vladimir Putin said during a plenary session at the summit on Thursday that Russian companies are increasing energy deliveries to Africa and are developing logistics and financial infrastructure to support those deliveries.