icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 14:46
HomeAfrica

Putin proposes launching Russian language schools in Africa

The project would serve as a foundation for further cooperation between Moscow and the continent, the president says
Putin proposes launching Russian language schools in Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum at the ExpoForum Congress and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Alexei Danichev

President Vladimir Putin has called for Russian language schools to be established in African countries, as a means of improving cooperation between Moscow and the continent.

We suggest exploring the possibility of creating schools teaching in Russian in African countries,” Putin said on Thursday during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the president, implementing such projects, as well as the introduction of Russia's “high educational standards,” would serve as the “best foundation for further mutually beneficial and equal cooperation.”

The second Russia-Africa Summit is underway in St. Petersburg, with 17 African leaders attending. According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, one of the key aims of the event is to boost collaboration with Moscow on development goals.

READ MORE: Russia and Africa must team up to rival Western control, analyst tells RT

Earlier at the summit, Putin advocated for a joint information space for Russia and Africa, announcing plans for Russian media outlets including RT and Sputnik to open new offices on the continent.

Putin also invited African athletes to participate in Russian sports festivals, the International University Sports Festival in Ekaterinburg, and the Games of the Future in Kazan, scheduled for August this year and February 2024, respectively.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies