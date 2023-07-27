Putin proposes launching Russian language schools in Africa

The project would serve as a foundation for further cooperation between Moscow and the continent, the president says

President Vladimir Putin has called for Russian language schools to be established in African countries, as a means of improving cooperation between Moscow and the continent.

“We suggest exploring the possibility of creating schools teaching in Russian in African countries,” Putin said on Thursday during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the president, implementing such projects, as well as the introduction of Russia's “high educational standards,” would serve as the “best foundation for further mutually beneficial and equal cooperation.”

The second Russia-Africa Summit is underway in St. Petersburg, with 17 African leaders attending. According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, one of the key aims of the event is to boost collaboration with Moscow on development goals.

Earlier at the summit, Putin advocated for a joint information space for Russia and Africa, announcing plans for Russian media outlets including RT and Sputnik to open new offices on the continent.

Putin also invited African athletes to participate in Russian sports festivals, the International University Sports Festival in Ekaterinburg, and the Games of the Future in Kazan, scheduled for August this year and February 2024, respectively.