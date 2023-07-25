icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 03:34
HomeAfrica

Washington sanctions Mali’s defense minister

The US Treasury Department targeted Colonel Sadio Camara for bringing Russia’s Wagner Group fighters into the country
Washington sanctions Mali’s defense minister
Colonel Sadio Camara in Bamako, Mali, 2020. ©  Malik Konate / AFP

Washington blacklisted Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara on Monday, citing the African country’s contacts with Russian private military company Wagner Group. 

In a statement on its website, the US Treasury Department accused Camara of supporting the group’s “malicious activities in Mali.” The Treasury added that Camara made several trips to Russia in 2021 “to solidify the agreement between the Wagner Group and the Malian transition government to deploy the Wagner Group to Mali.”

Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, Mali’s Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko, were also blacklisted. They were accused of facilitating the movement of the Wagner fighters inside the country. 

“These officials have made their people vulnerable to the Wagner Group’s destabilizing activities and human rights abuses while paving the way for the exploitation of their country’s sovereign resources to the benefit of the Wagner Group’s operations in Ukraine,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

Mali, which has been fighting a decade-long Islamist insurgency, reportedly signed a deal with Wagner in 2021. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the time that the Malian authorities have asked for the company’s help against “terrorists.” Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that “Russian instructors” were training the country’s army.

African monetary union ends Mali’s suspension
Read more
African monetary union ends Mali’s suspension

The African country has insisted on its right to seek security arrangements from any party it sees fit. “We will no longer justify our choice of partner. Russia is here on demand by Mali and responds efficiently to our strategic needs,” Diop said during a press conference with Lavrov in February.

Mali saw political instability in recent years, including coups in 2020 and 2021. French soldiers left the country last year, and the UN ended its 10-year peacekeeping mission in Mali on June 30. In both cases, officials in Bamako argued that foreign presence had failed to address the country’s security concerns.

The Wagner Group partially relocated to Belarus after its founder and leader businessman Evgeny Prigozhin launched a failed mutiny in Russia last month. Lavrov confirmed after the mutiny that specialists from Russia would continue to work with the Malian authorities.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
PLO Lumumba warns Africa: ‘The West NEVER takes its eyes off the ball’, Ukraine proxy war & more
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies