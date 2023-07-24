Key points from Putin’s Africa vision

The Russian leader reflects on “trust and mutual support” between Moscow and African countries

President Vladimir Putin has shared his views on how Russia and Africa should unite their efforts in pushing for global “peace, progress and a successful future,” in an article released ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

Africa deserves “rightful place” in deciding the world’s fate The Russian president said that Moscow’s partnership with African states has “strong, deep roots and have always been distinguished by stability, trust and goodwill.” Moscow has “consistently supported African peoples in their struggle for liberation from colonial oppression” and “provided assistance in developing statehood, strengthening their sovereignty and defense capability,” he wrote. “We are sure that a new multipolar world order, the contours of which are already seen, will be more just and democratic,” Putin said.

West hampers Russia’s supplies of food and fertilizers to Africa Under the so-called Black Sea grain deal, not only none of the promises to exempt Russian grain exports from sanctions were fulfilled, but European countries even blocked Russia’s attempts to send fertilizers to African countries free of charge. According to Putin, more than 200,000 tonnes of fertilizers are “still unscrupulously held by the Europeans.”

Moscow can substitute Ukrainian grain Over 70 percent of Kiev’s exports ended up in high-income countries, while the poorest nations received less than 3 percent of Ukrainian grain, according to Putin. Despite Western pressure, Moscow will continue to supply grain, food products, fertilizers and other goods to Africa, “both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis, especially as we expect another record harvest this year,” Putin has promised. In 2022 alone, Russia exported 11.5 million tonnes of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tonnes more were delivered in the first half of 2023.

Developing full spectrum of ties with Africa Moscow highly values and will further develop economic relations with Africa – both with individual states and regional organizations. Russia also wants to bring humanitarian, cultural, sports and mass media cooperation to a “whole new level to serve our common interests.” In the educational sphere, Putin noted how Russia is helping African states in building their human resource capacity, noting that out of some 35,000 African students in the country “more than 6,000 receive Russian government scholarships.”