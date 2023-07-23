icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2023 16:02
HomeAfrica

Nigeria facing exchange rate turmoil – professor

The African nation has relinquished control of its currency in a bid to boost investment
Nigeria facing exchange rate turmoil – professor
A vendor holds Nigerian naira banknotes in a market in Lagos, Nigeria, February 16, 2023 ©  AFP / Michele Spatari

Nigeria’s decision to merge its multiple currency exchange rates could stabilize the African nation’s battered economy, but could damage entrenched economic interests that depended on the old system to import vital commodities, economics professor Dahiru Balami told RT on Saturday.

The Nigerian naira hit a record low of 860 per dollar on the black market late last week, a month after the country’s central bank devalued the currency in a bid to close the gap between the country’s official and unofficial exchange rates. By abandoning its artificially lowered rate, the government hoped to boost inward investment and ease a shortage in foreign currencies.

While the move has led to a surge in inflation, Professor Dahiru Balami of the University of Maiduguri told RT that this will likely ease as the market determines the true value of the naira.

Meanwhile, the abandonment of the fixed rate – which allowed some businesses to buy commodities at a preferential price tag – will harm industries that have “taken advantage of the multiple rates.” 

With “certain economic agents” now unable to purchase oil and gas at the central bank’s rate, “industries that are crucial for the development of the country” may be forced to pay more for imported commodities, and in turn pass that increase on to consumers, he explained. 

With fuel and electricity prices already climbing, the central bank will meet in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday to discuss raising interest rates.

 

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies