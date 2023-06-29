Ethiopia applies to join BRICS

The East African nation believes the move would help to guarantee its national interests

Ethiopia has applied to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies, according to The Reporter, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry. The issue could be discussed at the BRICS summit scheduled for South Africa in August.

“We have applied for membership and are hoping for a positive response,” ministry spokesman Meles Alem reportedly told a press briefing on Thursday. “As a country that has been a founding member of global institutions like the AU [African Union] and the UN, and as we seek to guarantee our national interests, it is important to join blocs like BRICS,” Meles stressed.

About a dozen countries have so far applied to join BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Among those aiming for membership are Iran, Egypt, Bangladesh, Algeria, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia. The bloc hopes to introduce a framework for admitting new members before the August summit in South Africa.

