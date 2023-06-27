icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2023 11:33
Del Monte guards allegedly killed intruders on farm

The multinational company's huge pineapple farm in Kenya supplies supermarkets worldwide
Del Monte guards allegedly killed intruders on farm
The Del Monte Fresh company workers responsible for cultivating the pink pineapple operate the harvesting machine with which they collect the fruit to send it to the inspection and packing plant in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas province, Costa Rica, on March 16, 2023. ©  Randall CAMPOS / AFP

The Kenyan national human rights commission has launched an investigation into alleged killings and assaults by security guards at a Del Monte pineapple farm in Thika, north of Nairobi. This follows a report alleging that guards had brutally beaten local villagers who’d trespassed on the farm in search of fruit. 

On Wednesday, the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ), in collaboration with the Guardian, published a report on an investigation based on eyewitness accounts. It claims that guards who worked on the food giant’s plantation were linked to 146 alleged incidents involving 134 locals over a decade. It also alleges that five deaths, five cases of rape and several serious injuries have occurred since 2019.

Speaking to RT on Monday, Kenyan journalist Francis Wairura said that family members of the dead and injured will continue to put pressure on government and demand justice. They believe that picking fruit and infiltrating the company’s territory should not cost lives, he explained.

READ MORE: Tea-plucking machines will create more jobs in Kenya – professor

Del Monte Kenya Limited is a Kenyan company involved in the production, cultivation and canning of different types of fruits, especially pineapples. It owns a 40-square-kilometer pineapple plantation near the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, employing 237 security guards. A huge amount of Del Monte's pineapples grown are shipped overseas, especially to UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and others.

