20 Jun, 2023 13:34
Mali counts votes in referendum on new constitution

Supporters of the draft law say it will pave the way to forming a civilian government in the military-ruled state
A Malian national living in Abidjan casts his ballot during voting on the referendum on the draft of the new Malian constitution in the district of Adjame, Ivory Coast on June 18, 2023. ©  Sia KAMBOU / AFP

Ballots are being tallied in Mali following Sunday’s referendum on a new constitution, which the interim leader says will enable a transition to civilian rule in the West African nation, after two coups in recent years. 

The new draft constitution includes the creation of a two-chamber parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, replacing the current single-chamber legislature.

Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita has pledged to return the country to civilian rule after the presidential election in February 2024.

The results of Sunday’s voting are due to be announced in the coming days.

Mali has been plagued by political unrest for years, amid an Islamist insurgency. The country has been ruled by military officers since 2020, when then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown during massive protests over his handling of jihadist violence. 

READ MORE: Mali demands that UN troops leave

Sidylamine Bagayoko, an associate professor at the University of Bamako, told RT that voters "were not enthusiastic" to go to the polls. However, he believes that "Mali will soon have a new constitution."

