icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 17:35
HomeAfrica

Arrests made after school attack leaves 42 dead

Ugandan troops have been deployed to guard public facilities after students were left burned beyond recognition, authorities say
Arrests made after school attack leaves 42 dead
The coffins of Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed by suspected rebels as they retreated from Saturday's attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School, are carried to their burial in Nyabugando, Uganda Sunday, June 18, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda

Ugandan police have arrested three suspects following a terrorist attack on a school in the country's western border region, which authorities say killed more than 40 people.

Police have blamed Friday’s massacre on the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group linked to Islamic State. Most of the victims were students at the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese district, where the stabbing, shooting, and arson rampage occurred.

The suspects were apprehended after tip-offs from local residents, according to Kasese district police chief Joe Walusimbi. He declined to provide additional information, but did say that the Ugandan army remains on the hunt for the assailants, who reportedly fled into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have arrested three people and investigations are still ongoing. I cannot tell you whether they are Ugandans or not. We shall tell you after investigation," Walusimbi said, as cited by the Ugandan news outlet Daily Monitor.

Out of the 42 confirmed deaths, 37 have been identified as students, the police chief said. Among the pupils killed, the bodies of 17 were burned beyond recognition and have been transferred to a DNA testing facility.

READ MORE: The West is robbing Africa – Russia’s envoy to Kenya

At least 16 missing students are believed to have been kidnapped and taken across the DR Congo border, which is only two kilometers from the school.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the mass killing as "criminal, desperate, terrorist, and futile," and announced the deployment of additional troops to the border region to "eliminate the obvious gaps."

Walusimbi said on Sunday that more forces have been deployed in the area.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab-China ties: BRI the most ambitious initiative in history, US has failed to dominate the region
0:00
28:23
Imran Khan back in play
0:00
28:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies