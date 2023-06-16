icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 13:11
DR Congo victims ‘abandoned’ after mining firm accused of ‘enormous’ damage

Kinshasa previously put a halt to ERG’s copper and cobalt mining project amid concerns of waste leakage
DR Congo victims ‘abandoned’ after mining firm accused of ‘enormous’ damage
FILE PHOTO: Some of about 4,000 artisan miners dig for copper in Ruashi mine in Lubumbashi, Congo, DRC. ©  Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images

Victims are calling for mining giant Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) to take responsibility after the firm’s cobalt and copper operations were halted in the Democratic Republic of Congo following flooding in March. Wastewater was spilled from a mine into a nearby town, causing “enormous” damage, according to officials.  

The overflow from the Kakanda River increased levels of mine wastewater, breaching dams and entering waterways. Operations by ERG’s Boss Mining unit were halted for three months by DR Congo’s mining minister, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi, on May 29.  

Speaking to RT, some locals said they supported the decision to suspend the company’s operations. “We haven’t received any compensation to date, I am homeless. We support this decision by the authorities, which will be important to us,” one person said. 

Kalambayi said the flooding had caused “enormous environmental damage” and loss of life that could have been avoided. She also accused ERG of operating with an expired environmental clearance certificate. ERG Africa has rejected accusations of pollution.  

Kakanda town Deputy Administrator Ben Kapajika told RT that the company should have paid more attention to managing dams, pools and open mines. “The waters that overflowed their banks and caused damage to a nearby mining town were waters held back by the dam,” he said.  

Kapajika said the town has been “abandoned” while the issue is dealt with and that people are falling ill every day without receiving proper care. “The perpetrators are known...and they must come to the aid of people affected by the natural disaster,” he said.

RT News App

