icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Passengers ejected from speeding tram before horror collision in Russia (VIDEOS)
6 Jun, 2024 10:20
HomeBusiness News

SPIEF 2024: West ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with Russian sanctions, says finance minister

Russia is now the fourth-largest economy in the world by purchasing power parity
SPIEF 2024: West ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with Russian sanctions, says finance minister
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov © RT

Western countries are “shooting themselves in the foot” by imposing sanctions on Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday. He was commenting on Russia being ranked among the world’s top four economies in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP).

The World Bank stated last week that Russia had become the fourth-largest economy in the world since 2021, surpassing both Japan and Germany.

“I think sanctions are to blame. [Western nations] are happy to impose sanctions, but they shoot themselves in the foot. Their economies are stagnating, ours is growing. Therefore, the process [of Russia’s economic growth] has accelerated,” Siluanov said during a discussion centered on the goals set for the Russian economy.

SPIEF 2024: Kremlin explains Moscow’s message to the world READ MORE: SPIEF 2024: Kremlin explains Moscow’s message to the world

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.6% last year. In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects the Russian economy to grow faster than all advanced economies in 2024. GDP is forecast to expand by 3.2%, exceeding the expected growth rates for the US (2.7%), the UK (0.5%), Germany (0.2%), and France (0.7%).

Russia has learned to overcome the most difficult, “turbulent” situations in the global economy, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and sanctions, thanks to the monetary and budget policy it adopted, Siluanov added.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was present at the same discussion, said the regulator had set a target for inflation at 4%. In April, the consumer price index in Russia stood at 7.8%.

Following the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, inflation in Russia spiked at nearly 18% in April of that year. The central bank responded by hiking its key interest rate to 20%, which helped to gradually lower inflation to 2.3% in April 2023. Following several adjustments, the key interest rate in Russia currently sits at 16%.

READ MORE: Zelensky’s illegitimacy, NATO ‘bulls**t’ & Russia’s ‘asymmetric’ response: Key takeaways from Putin’s foreign press briefing

Western nations have targeted Russia with an unprecedented barrage of economic sanctions over the past two years, cutting the country off the dollar-denominated financial system, blocking the nation’s banks from international bank transfers, restricting trade and freezing assets belonging to the central bank. As part of the sanctions pressure, imports of natural gas and oil, and other natural resources from Russia were banned or limited, leading to a spike in energy prices.

In response, Russia shifted trade to Asia and has worked to abandon the US dollar in trade and employ national currencies instead.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meme coins
0:00
25:47
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies