icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine has lost hundreds of pieces of Western-supplied hardware – Putin
13 Jun, 2023 13:55
HomeAfrica

Public school suffers from poor infrastructure in Nigeria

A school in northeast Nigeria lacks basic equipment and running water, the headmaster told RT
Public school suffers from poor infrastructure in Nigeria
FILE PHOTO ©  AP Photo/George Osodi

A school based in a remote part of northeast Nigeria is pleading for government help as it struggles to survive amid a lack of basic equipment and a major shortage in staff.

The school only has three people assigned to teach 350 children — and a lack of running water.

Headmaster Ibrahim Babale told RT that the school did not have a functioning toilet or enough chairs. In addition, some of the buildings are rather dilapidated. 

“I want the government to do something, if it is possible,” Babale said.

Rahama Farah, the head of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) office in Kano, said last year that there were “18.5 million out-of-school children [in Nigeria], 60% of whom — more than 10 million — are girls.”

Numerous schools have also faced attacks and kidnappings by jihadists, thereby discouraging some parents from sending their children to school, Farah told AFP.

READ MORE: DR Congo outlines plans to cooperate with Russia in education

Teacher Haruna Muhammad told RT that staff at the northeastern school were trying their best to teach despite all these difficulties, but that they hoped the government would step in and help them renovate the premises.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies