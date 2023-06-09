icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2023 12:38
DR Congo outlines plans to cooperate with Russia in education

Minister of Education Muhindo Nzangi Butondo says his country wants to increase the number of exchange programs with Moscow
The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to increase cooperation with Russia in the field of education, Minister Muhindo Nzangi Butondo has told RT.

He was speaking at an international forum for education ministers called ‘Shaping the Future’ in Kazan, Russia, which is hosting delegations from 31 countries.

Muhindo Nzangi said there was huge interest in learning Russian among Congolese students, and the DR Congo government is planning to open a Russian language center in one of the country’s universities with assistance from the embassy.

The African country is also planning to expand its cooperation with Voronezh State Pedagogical University, he told RT.  

The educational forum, co-organized by the Russian Ministry of Education and the government of the Republic of Tatarstan, opened on Thursday.

