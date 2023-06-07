icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2023 13:33
Virtual reality applied to education in Kenya

Teachers in the African country believe this will be “memorable” for students
Virtual reality applied to education in Kenya
©  Ruptly

Schools in Nairobi, Kenya have started to apply virtual reality technology to educate children. 

A local educational center called Ukwenza VR is behind the initiative to introduce VR in schools in the country. The company focuses on “creating educational Virtual Reality (VR) content to complement classroom learning and offer additional learning on social and environmental issues.” 

According to local media outlets, the company provides the opportunity to adopt VR in schools in low-income areas. 

“Ukwenza VR is about giving children the power of presence,” said Njeri Ndonga, the co-founder and CEO of Ukwenza VR. “A lot of learning happening right now in the world is very theoretical. Whatever is in their textbooks, they can get to visit that place and experience it and that improves their learning so that they can improve knowledge retention. They can improve their overall ability to remember information but also their interaction with the content.”

VR technology has been welcomed by both students and teachers, the latter of which believe that the experience will be “memorable” for children.

