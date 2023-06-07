icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2023 11:24
HomeAfrica

African country ready to make Russian SUVs

Carmaker UAZ wants to expand to Ghana amid Western sanctions
African country ready to make Russian SUVs
The Bremach Premium 4x4 SUV (the UAZ Patriot in Russia) is wiped clean at its unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show in California in November 2021. ©  Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Companies in Ghana are interested in assembling Russian UAZ vehicles, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Chairman of the Ghana-Russia Business Development Council Lawrence Awuku-Boateng.

Negotiations are planned in Moscow within the next two months between companies from the West African country and Russia’s UAZ manufacturer Sollers, Awuku-Boateng told the media. If the sides come to an agreement, Russian off-road vehicles will be assembled in Ghana, he added.

Sollers is a Russian firm holding a controlling stake in the Ulyanovsk automobile plant (UAZ) and the owner of the UAZ brand. The automaker manufactures a range of Patriot SUVs, pick-up trucks, light commercial vehicles and vans. UAZ was founded in 1941 and is best known for the UAZ-469 utility vehicle, which has been widely used as a military vehicle around the world. The plant has been part of the Sollers automotive group since 2000. UAZ Patriot was the second best-selling car in Russia in 2022 with a market share of 16.8%, according to the company. The SUV was also available in the US under the Bremach brand.

Before Western countries launched their sanctions campaign against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, Sollers assembled cars for manufacturers such as Ford and Mazda. Both suspended their joint ventures with the Russian company last year.

Russian cars may be assembled in Africa – envoy READ MORE: Russian cars may be assembled in Africa – envoy

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Russia's largest car manufacturers, including UAZ and Kamaz, were interested in entering the Ghanaian market.

Ghana strives to become a regional hub for auto assembly in West Africa. The country’s government has been promoting foreign investment through its Automotive Development Policy, introduced in 2019. It also offers tax breaks of up to 10 years to auto makers that set up local manufacturing plants. Industry leaders such as Volkswagen, Peugeot, Toyota, and Nissan already assemble vehicles in Ghana, and a Kia assembly plant was commissioned last month.

The Central African Republic also expressed interest in assembling cars from the UAZ Patriot range in May of this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did Britain’s GCHQ tap Donald Trump’s phone?
0:00
26:23
CrossTalk: Fatal offensive?
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies