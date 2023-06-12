icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jun, 2023 14:11
South Africa knows it may be sanctioned by US – journalist

Pretoria could lose $32.4 billion in export revenue due to its position on Ukraine, a major asset management company predicts
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP

South Africa is aware that it’s on the verge of being punished by the United States for its non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Govan Whittles, a senior South African journalist, has told RT.

Whittles said Pretoria has taken seriously a warning by Stanlib Asset Management that the country could lose up to $32.4 billion in export revenue due to its non-aligned position on the Ukraine conflict, “mostly because it follows a similar warning by the South African Reserve Bank” regarding secondary impacts.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian presidential candidate Adamu Garba II told RT that South Africa is being threatened with sanctions because the West feels threatened by Pretoria’s neutral position and its membership of the BRICS group.

Western corporations are more interested in benefiting from the weaknesses of Africa,” he said, adding that corporations from the West take advantage of and exploit resource-rich countries on the continent.

READ MORE: West may target South Africa’s trade over Russia ties – economist

Legal expert and independent analyst Wilcar Dias said the BRICS group “is one big problem for the US” and its allies because of its potential to become a major economic bloc and world power.

