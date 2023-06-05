West divides human race unequally – activist

Africans are “not getting the same welcome” as Europeans or Americans, Moderation Forum president Abu Jarrah Sultani told RT

The Western community should treat everyone “equally without double standards,” Abu Jarrah Sultani, the president of the World Forum on Moderation, an organization promoting tolerance and explaining the “true image of Islam,” told RT. In particular, he compared the huge support for Ukraine and lack of it for African nations.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) published on Thursday a list of countries with the most “neglected” displacement crises. Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo top this list. Jan Egeland, NRC’s secretary general, pointed out that “the powerful response to the suffering inflicted by the war in Ukraine demonstrated what the world can deliver for people in need…” He called upon “those in power” to show “the same humanity towards people affected by crises in places such as Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

The West “turned its back” on these crises and considered them domestic issues that the African Union or Arab parliaments should take care of, Sultani stressed. According to him, the West divides people into “Western and non-Western.” Europeans and Americans are “welcomed” and are receiving better support, whereas Africans are “not getting the same welcome.”