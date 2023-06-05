icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 14:25
West divides human race unequally – activist

Africans are “not getting the same welcome” as Europeans or Americans, Moderation Forum president Abu Jarrah Sultani told RT
FILE PHTO: Briggite, a former hairdresser who lost everything in 2011 during a flood, breaks granite into smaller pieces in a granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on November 05, 2022. ©  Juan Luis Rod/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Western community should treat everyone “equally without double standards,” Abu Jarrah Sultani, the president of the World Forum on Moderation, an organization promoting tolerance and explaining the “true image of Islam,” told RT. In particular, he compared the huge support for Ukraine and lack of it for African nations.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) published on Thursday a list of countries with the most “neglected” displacement crises. Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo top this list. Jan Egeland, NRC’s secretary general, pointed out that “the powerful response to the suffering inflicted by the war in Ukraine demonstrated what the world can deliver for people in need…” He called upon “those in power” to show “the same humanity towards people affected by crises in places such as Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”  

The West “turned its back” on these crises and considered them domestic issues that the African Union or Arab parliaments should take care of, Sultani stressed. According to him, the West divides people into “Western and non-Western.” Europeans and Americans are “welcomed” and are receiving better support, whereas Africans are “not getting the same welcome.”

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

