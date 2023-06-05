icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 12:36
Africa expects non-discriminatory response to human disasters – policy researcher

Burkina Faso now tops the list of the most neglected displacement crises, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council
FILE PHOTO: Belem Boureima, a 74-year-old farmer looks on as he sits next to his family who is among the 300,000 internally displaced because of jihadist violence in northern and eastern Burkina Faso, on September 17, 2019 in the village of Yagma near Ouagadougou. ©  ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

The West “asymmetrically” helps countries in crisis situations, an associate professor from the Centre for Republic Policy and Research, Sam Amadi, has told RT concerning the international response to the crisis in Burkina Faso.

The country has made it to the top of the list of the world's most neglected displacement crises, according to a new report from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) released last week. Jan Egeland, the NRC’s secretary general, said that “the powerful response to the suffering inflicted by the war in Ukraine demonstrated what the world can deliver for people in need…” He called upon “those in power” to show “the same humanity towards people affected by crises in places such as Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

According to Prof. Amadi, the West is actively pursuing its geopolitical goals, but has forgotten about its obligations to contribute to resolve crises in Africa. At the same time, he said that African countries expect “a much more impartial and non-discriminatory response” to human disasters.

