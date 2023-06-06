icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2023 08:41
US sanctions will exacerbate Sudan crisis – American historian

The flow of refugees fleeing the conflict is pressuring neighboring countries, Gerald Horne told RT
Refugees who crossed from Sudan to Ethiopia wait in line to register at IOM (International organization for Migration) in Metema, on May 4, 2023. ©  Amanuel Sileshi / AFP

The US economic sanctions related to the conflict in Sudan will “exacerbate the humanitarian crisis,” American historian and writer Gerald Horne has told RT. The new measures, which were imposed on June 1, targeted entities linked to both sides of the conflict, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).  

“Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. “The United States stands on the side of civilians against those who perpetuate violence towards the people of Sudan,” she added.   

The clashes began with attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Sudanese government in April of this year. It has been estimated that some 1,800 people have lost their lives in the conflict. 

According to the UN, 18 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, while over $2.6 billion will be needed to rebuild Sudan after the conflict. 

By sanctioning both sides of the conflict, the US “is trying to get leverage” against both of them, according to historian Gerald Horne. He compared the victims of the conflict to people who are drowning and said that instead of “a lifeline,” the US “throws water in the face of drowning” Sudan.  The refugees fleeing Sudan en masse are putting pressure on neighboring countries, he believes.

