Bleak prospects for Kenyan refugee camps – analyst

The country’s two largest facilities are overpopulated, says James Waindi

Kenya is struggling with “overpopulated” refugee camps as the country continues to receive large numbers from across Africa, senior analyst at the People Daily newspaper, James Waindi, has told RT.

About 500,000 refugees are being hosted in Kenya, “mainly from countries like DR Congo, Somalia, [and] Ethiopia, others from Rwanda, South Sudan, and even Burundi recently,” Waindi said. Many of them are fleeing conflicts in their homelands, he noted.

The analyst described the conditions in which the refugees are housed as “pathetic,” adding that they “lack many amenities [and] basic facilities.”