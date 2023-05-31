icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 13:47
Bleak prospects for Kenyan refugee camps – analyst

The country’s two largest facilities are overpopulated, says James Waindi
Bleak prospects for Kenyan refugee camps – analyst
FILE PHOTO: Recently arrived refugees from South Sudan wait for food rations at the Kakuma refugee complex. ©  TONY KARUMBA / AFP

Kenya is struggling with “overpopulated” refugee camps as the country continues to receive large numbers from across Africa, senior analyst at the People Daily newspaper, James Waindi, has told RT. 

About 500,000 refugees are being hosted in Kenya, “mainly from countries like DR Congo, Somalia, [and] Ethiopia, others from Rwanda, South Sudan, and even Burundi recently,” Waindi said. Many of them are fleeing conflicts in their homelands, he noted.   

The analyst described the conditions in which the refugees are housed as “pathetic,” adding that they “lack many amenities [and] basic facilities.”

