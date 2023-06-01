icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 16:01
HomeAfrica

Zimbabwe passes bill to punish ‘unpatriotic’ citizens

The Patriot Act clause of the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill criminalizes ‘willfully damaging the sovereignty and national interest’ of the country
Zimbabwe passes bill to punish ‘unpatriotic’ citizens
Emmerson Mnangagwa ©  Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Zimbabwe’s parliament has passed a bill that penalizes citizens for “unpatriotic acts” with up to 20 years in prison, revoking citizenship, and fines.

Lawmakers voted 99 to 17 on Wednesday in favor of the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill, which contains a Patriot Act clause that criminalizes “willfully damaging the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe.” This includes citizens who engage with foreign representatives to advocate for sanctions against Zimbabwe or to overthrow the government.

Harare has attributed Western sanctions, imposed on several senior officials and state-owned entities for alleged human rights violations, to the opposition’s actions and aims to curtail meetings between opposition members and foreign officials.

The decree, according to critics, perpetuates violations of free expression and targets opponents of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

Opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said the bill was “dangerous,” “unconstitutional,” and a threat to Harare’s democracy.

A person convicted under the 'Patriotic Bill' can potentially face the death sentence. This is a violation to the right to life under section 48 of the Constitution, which says the death penalty can only be imposed for murder committed by men between 21 and 70 years old,” spokesperson for the CCC Fadzayi Mahere stated on Thursday.

South Africa marks anniversary of end of Boer War (VIDEO) READ MORE: South Africa marks anniversary of end of Boer War (VIDEO)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is running for re-election, announced on Wednesday that Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary elections would be held on August 23. Nelson Chamisa, 45, is the 80-year-old’s main opponent.

The CCC’s spokesperson has urged the electorates to “vote tyranny out” and elect a government that puts its citizens first, adding in a tweet on Thursday that “it’s only in a dictatorship where you can face the death penalty for having a meeting.”

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of tea
0:00
26:50
Asia divided: The Stans
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies