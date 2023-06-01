icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 12:57
Pretoria marks 121st anniversary of end of Boer War

A South African politician says the imperialist powers involved in the conflict had no right to wage war on her nation’s territory
Pretoria marks 121st anniversary of end of Boer War
Lindiwe Sisulu ©  Phill Magakoe / AFP

The 121st anniversary of the end of the Second Boer War in South Africa was marked on Wednesday, with Lindiwe Sisulu, a former tourism minister, describing the colonial era as one of the most “shameful pages of history.”

The Africans were just standing by with nobody to protect them... Something like 100,000 black people died for no reason” in a war that “had nothing to do with them,” Sisulu told RT. “[The British] had superior arms. They overcame us,” she added.

She emphasized that colonialists did not apologize for their “despicable act,” but instead devised new strategies in the form of trade relations after it became clear that they had no place on the African continent.

