Pretoria marks 121st anniversary of end of Boer War

A South African politician says the imperialist powers involved in the conflict had no right to wage war on her nation’s territory

The 121st anniversary of the end of the Second Boer War in South Africa was marked on Wednesday, with Lindiwe Sisulu, a former tourism minister, describing the colonial era as one of the most “shameful pages of history.”

“The Africans were just standing by with nobody to protect them... Something like 100,000 black people died for no reason” in a war that “had nothing to do with them,” Sisulu told RT. “[The British] had superior arms. They overcame us,” she added.

She emphasized that colonialists did not apologize for their “despicable act,” but instead devised new strategies in the form of trade relations after it became clear that they had no place on the African continent.