Hundreds of cholera cases registered in DR Congo

Five people have died of the disease in an eastern province of the African country

Over 230 cholera cases have been confirmed in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo in just one week. Five people have lost their lives to the waterborne disease, and fears are mounting that the situation could deteriorate rapidly.

“Cholera is a disease of dirty hands. It is a disease from elsewhere which shows the inequity in the discretion of resources in our country,” physician director of the Bukavu Provincial Reference General Hospital, Guy Mulinganya, told RT.

Hospitals are promoting hand and food hygiene in an effort to fight the outbreak, although there are warnings that the disease could spread unless more help finds its way to the region.