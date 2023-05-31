icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 17:54
HomeAfrica

UN agency to slash food rations for refugees in Tanzania

The World Food Programme says it faces cash shortfalls in the wake of soaring prices and a surge in the number of migrants 
UN agency to slash food rations for refugees in Tanzania
FILE PHOTO: Burundian children, who fled their country, stand behind a fence as they wait to be registered as refugees at Nyarugusu camp, in north west of Tanzania. ©  STEPHANIE AGLIETTI / AFP

More than 200,000 refugees in Tanzania will receive only half of their food rations starting next month, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday, blaming a “critical funding shortage” for the decision.  

“A few contributions have arrived on time, and we are now forced to make the difficult decision to reduce food rations at a time of increased needs,” Sarah Gordon-Gibson, the WFP’s country director for Tanzania, said.    

She said the agency requires $21 million in donor funds to supply food aid to the affected refugees for the next six months while avoiding deeper cuts that could exacerbate hunger in the camps.  

The agency has been providing monthly food baskets to camps, aiming to meet the minimum recommended calorie intake of 2,100 kilocalories. However, the allocations for refugees in Tanzania, the majority of which come from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been progressively reduced since 2020, the WFP said in a statement.  

The ration cut is the second in Tanzania in recent months. In March of this year, it was dropped from meeting 80% of food needs to just 65%. “In June, the ration will go further down to 50 percent” as a result of the recent surge in the number of refugees and higher food prices, which have far exceeded available resources, the agency explained.  

READ MORE: Bleak prospects for Kenyan refugee camps – analyst

In March, the WFP announced that it would reduce the quantity of food provided for refugees in five camps in Burundi, where more than 56,000 Congolese were seeking refuge. The organization has also previously reduced supplies in several East African countries due to dwindling funding.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Unacceptable escalation’
0:00
24:34
Citicorp and the fall of the housing market
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies