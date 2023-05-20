icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2023 17:50
HomeAfrica

Sudanese nationals ‘stranded’ after US destroys passports – media

The American Embassy shredded the passports of visa applicants before it abandoned its building in Khartoum
Sudanese nationals ‘stranded’ after US destroys passports – media
A Saudi commando carries dozens of Sudanese passports for evacuees at Port Sudan, Sudan, May 2, 2023 ©  AP / Amr Nabil

When US diplomats evacuated their embassy in Khartoum, they destroyed the passports of Sudanese and “other third country nationals” who were in the process of applying for American visas, the Middle East Eye reported on Friday. With fighting raging in the capital, those without passports are now unable to escape the carnage.

The US State Department pulled its diplomats from Sudan and shut its embassy in Khartoum last month, shortly after armed conflict broke out between Sudanese government forces and Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries. 

A State Department spokesperson told the Middle East Eye that embassy staff destroyed documents and materials including passports belonging to Sudanese citizens before the pullout.

“Our Embassy in Khartoum had passports of Sudanese and other third-country nationals who were in the process of applying for visas and passports of US citizens applying for consular services,” the spokesperson said. “Because the security environment did not allow us to safely return those passports, we followed our procedure to destroy them rather than leave them behind unsecured.”

Sudan armed conflict enters second month
Read more
Sudan armed conflict enters second month

The owners of these passports were left in a vulnerable position. A Sudanese software engineer who was due to start a university program in Iowa in May had already received his visa when fighting broke out, but his passport had not been returned. The student told the Middle East Eye that he planned on fleeing north to Egypt and journeying on to the US from there, but could not do so without his passport.

The student was told by the US authorities that he could have an old passport renewed, but he did not have an old passport. “I couldn’t start my studies and now after destroying the passport, I can’t even leave my country to stay in a safe place,” he said.

Another student who had been accepted to the US told a similar story, saying that his passport had been held at the embassy since January.

At present, the only place where the Sudanese government “may be issuing new passports and travel documents” is at the border with Egypt, the State Department spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Türkiye offers to host mediation talks for Sudan

A week after the embassy closed, the US began evacuating American citizens, locally employed staffers, and people from allied countries from Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Other nations, including France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and Saudi Arabia, all removed thousands of their citizens from Sudan in late April.

The conflict in Sudan entered its second month this week, despite US-brokered talks continuing in Jeddah. At least 833 people have been killed and 3,329 others injured since fighting began on April 15, according to the Sudan Doctors Union.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heated exchange: Ex-Obama & Clinton national security director challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine
0:00
30:27
The fall of Enron
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies