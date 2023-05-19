icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 16:54
Sudan armed conflict enters second month

Violence has spread to western and northern parts of the country, bringing the death toll to more than 800
Sudan armed conflict enters second month
FILE PHOTO. People flee their neighbourhoods amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Khartoum, Sudan. ©  AFP

The conflict between rival armed groups in Sudan has entered its second month, despite Washington-backed ceasefire talks continuing in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

At least 833 people have been killed and 3,329 others injured since fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces began on April 15, according to the Sudan Doctors Union.

Clashes continue to rage in the capital Khartoum and have now spread to other areas, including the cities of Bahri and Omdurman, local reporter Abdallah Hussein told RT. He said the movement of residents, particularly in the northern part of the country, is restricted by heavy bombardments, with a hospital coming under fire.

