Russia will remain Uganda’s strategic partner – official

Kampala is now an Island of peace and stability as a result of its diplomatic ties with Moscow, says Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo

Uganda’s Foreign Minister, Jeje Odongo, has visited Moscow for talks, where he affirmed that Russia will remain an integral strategic partner of Kampala.

At a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the capital on Thursday, Odongo expressed gratitude to the Kremlin for its contribution to making Uganda an “island of stability and peace.”

“We continue to use the capacity that the Russian Federation has helped us to build to extend and play our role in ensuring that there’s peace and stability in the region that we live in,” he said.