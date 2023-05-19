icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 14:52
Russia will remain Uganda’s strategic partner – official

Kampala is now an Island of peace and stability as a result of its diplomatic ties with Moscow, says Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo
Ugandan Foreign Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakhar. ©  Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP

Uganda’s Foreign Minister, Jeje Odongo, has visited Moscow for talks, where he affirmed that Russia will remain an integral strategic partner of Kampala.

At a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the capital on Thursday, Odongo expressed gratitude to the Kremlin for its contribution to making Uganda an “island of stability and peace.

We continue to use the capacity that the Russian Federation has helped us to build to extend and play our role in ensuring that there’s peace and stability in the region that we live in,” he said.

