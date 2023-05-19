African delegation to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks

Russia is ready to listen to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the conflict, the Kremlin has said

A delegation from six African countries will visit Moscow to present an initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced on Thursday. The exact dates of the trip have yet to be agreed upon.

Moscow is “ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Earlier this week, the South African Foreign Ministry said that six African presidents would be “shuttling between the two capitals [Moscow and Kiev] to engage in the facilitating of peace talks, to at least get toward a ceasefire.”