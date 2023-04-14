icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 07:28
HomeAfrica

Zimbabwe to hold debt talks with Western states – Bloomberg

The African nation has been locked out of international loans due to defaults on payments 
Zimbabwe to hold debt talks with Western states – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images/Robin Smith

Zimbabwe will carry out negotiations with the US, UK, and EU to resolve the issue of its massive external debt, which has been preventing the country from accessing much-needed international loans for years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.  

The southern African country, which had more than $14 billion in external debt as of September 2022, has not been able to secure financing in international capital markets for more than two decades, due to its arrears to the World Bank and other major creditors.  

Zimbabwe resumed “token” repayments in 2021 as it seeks to reset relations with lenders. After visiting the country in December, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Zimbabwe would need deep reforms and “a clear path” to restructuring its debt, including clearing the $6 billion in arrears, before it could receive more money from the IMF.  

The African country wants access to the IMF staff-monitored program to help implement an arrears-clearance and debt-resolution plan overseen by African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.  

As Zimbabwe’s debt continues to weigh on the country’s development, authorities have pledged to “shortly conduct deeper and direct bilateral engagements with the capitals – Washington DC, London and Brussels,” Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told the IMF and World Bank executive directors.  

READ MORE: Russia boosts gasoline exports to Africa – Reuters

According to Bloomberg, the official is currently in Washington for the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings. Meanwhile, Adesina and former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano, who is taking part in the debt resolution process, will also visit some of the Western capitals for direct talks.  

Earlier, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government was committed to clearing the arrears in order to regain access to international loans. But given the ailing state of the country’s economy, analysts are skeptical that the cash-strapped government will be able to make rapid progress in repayments. Annual inflation in the country hit 229.8% in January.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Neocon rage
0:00
27:1
The Epstein trafficking enterprise: Did J.P. Morgan bank know?
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies