icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2023 16:16
HomeAfrica

Russia planning African football matches – official

Negotiations are ongoing about holding friendly matches with teams from the continent, Russian Football Union chief Maxim Mitrofanov has said
Russia planning African football matches – official
FILE PHOTO. Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Spartak Moscow's Brazilian defender Ayrton vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League football match between Spartak Moscow and Napoli at Moscow's Spartak Stadium on November 24, 2021. ©  Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has made contact with a number of major African teams about holding friendly matches this year, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov, said in an interview published on Saturday.

The RFU is “negotiating with African and Latin American” football organizations to determine “which teams are now free and which are playing official matches” following “preliminary agreements,” according to Mitrofanov

FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia’s national team and clubs from participating in international tournaments after the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine early last year.

A working group was formed in late 2022 to discuss Russia’s possible transition to the Asian Football Confederation, which was followed by several meetings with Asian rivals.

Commenting on the friendly game in St. Petersburg between the Russian and Iraqi teams held on March 26, Mitrofanov said that this showed that it is possible to host friendly matches in Russia.

France wants Africa to copy West on gay rights
Read more
France wants Africa to copy West on gay rights

“Colleagues from FIFA and UEFA have followed and are following our international matches,” he said, adding that it was important that the match took place in Russia despite the suspensions.

“We were able to show everyone that this is possible. It is positive that the match was held in Russia,” he said.

Mitrofanov acknowledged Russia’s ongoing inability to compete against European teams, which means it may compete in an Asian tournament in June.

“At the moment, we are considering only Asia due to the transfer of the Asian Cup from China. Africa also has official competitions,” the RFU secretary said.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a con man from the Volga region founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a con man from the Volga region founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a con man from the Volga region founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a con man from the Volga region founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The death of tech
0:00
25:37
Russia-Africa reset
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies