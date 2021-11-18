RT 75TH WWII ANNIVERSARY PROJECT AND TRUMP DEEPFAKE VIDEO SCOOP LOVIE AWARDS

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 18, 2021 – RT’s project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/World War II and the network’s deepfake promo video scored the coveted Lovie Awards, which recognize excellence on the European Internet.

RT’s large-scale #VictoryPages won Silver in the Social – Experimental & Innovation category and Bronze in the Social – Education & Discovery Series category. #VictoryPages tells the story of the Great Patriotic War/World War II through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube.

RT’s deepfake video, released ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, was awarded Bronze in the Video – Experimental & Weird category. During the presidential race, RT published a promo video imagining what Donald Trump’s job at the Russian news network might look like in the event of him losing the election.

The Redfish media platform, which is part of RT’s Ruptly multimedia agency, won two Silver awards, one Bronze, and two People’s Lovie Awards.

The Lovie Awards is one of the most prestigious European ceremonies honoring online excellence. Its Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are chosen by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and the online public vote to decide which of the projects in each category should receive a People’s Lovie Award.