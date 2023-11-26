icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2023 15:31
Russia’s military chief announces ‘factual creation’ of joint air defense with neighbors

Relevant agreements are signed with all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Sergey Shoigu says
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu chairs a meeting of the ministry's board at the National Defence Management Centre in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Vadim Savitskii

A joint air defense system between Russia and the former Soviet Republics that make up the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has actually been created, despite it not being reflected in any documents, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.

The defense alliance, which has been around since 2002, currently unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

“In fact, [the joint air defense system] has already been created, created at the bilateral level,” Shoigu told broadcaster Rossiya 24 on Sunday.

“We have an agreement... with each of the states, with Armenia, with Kazakhstan, with Kyrgyzstan, with Tajikistan and, of course, with Belarus,” he explained.

The minister stressed that the joint air defense system is equipped well and has the appropriate hardware, “and we periodically conduct exercises and keep it in combat-ready condition.”

“If there’s a need to formalize [the existence of the system] in some document, we’ll do it,” he added.

Last week, Russia’ President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had supplied two divisions of S-300 air defense systems –comprising eight launchers– to the Central Asian state of Tajikistan as part of the effort to create a joint air defense shield with members of the Russia-led defense alliance. “In general, we are ready to continue and complete this work regarding CSTO as a whole,” Putin stressed.

