RT’S DOCUMENTARY WINS WALK THE DOC INTERNATIONAL AWARD

MOSCOW, AUGUST 3, 2023 — A film by RTDoc has been named a winner of Malaysia’s Walk The Doc 2023 International Documentary Festival celebrating the best work on environment, nature protection and travel.

Tundra Wonder Mums, a documentary by RT, has won in the Best Feature Documentary category. The film tells the story of housewives who make their nomad homes comfortable in the austere tundra environment.

The award ceremony followed the Malaysian Walk The Doc 2023 film festival held on Langkawi Island on August 1-3. Among the event’s highlights was a workshop by RTDoc’s film director Artyom Vorobey on documentary production. Also, an RTDoc film called Hot Race. Cold Dogs, about the world’s longest dogsled race in the Far North, was screened at the festival.

Since its launch in 2011, RTDoc has produced over 1,000 films, some of which received prestigious international awards, including New York Festivals, Telly Awards and OMNI Intermedia Awards. RTDoc films have scooped up dozens of international awards and garnered millions of views on social media.

RTDoc is a documentary channel broadcasting in Russian and English that is part of RT’s global network. It offers its viewers documentaries, TV series and specials, interviews and political talk shows. RTDoc films focus on important political and social issues, R&D achievements, lifestyle and traditions of peoples living in Russia and across the globe.

Malaysia’s Walk The Doc International Documentary Festival is held with support from the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).