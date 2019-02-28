RT SPANISH LAUNCHES NEW SHOW WITH ‘LOVING PABLO, HATING ESCOBAR’ AUTHOR VIRGINIA VALLEJO

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 28– RT Spanish is launching a new show titled ‘USA: Dreams and Nightmares’ (EE.UU: sueños y pesadillas. Por Virginia Vallejo), featuring Virginia Vallejo, the famous Colombian journalist, actress, and author of the book ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’. Together with RT correspondent Nicolás Sánchez O’Donovan, she will embark on a journey across the United States to discover the reality of the present day ‘American dream’. The show premiered on February 27 at the Andina Link Cartagena expo in Colombia – one of the largest telecommunications events in Latin America.

While traveling across the United States, Colombian TV star Virginia Vallejo, who was romantically involved with the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, and RT correspondent Nicolás Sánchez O’Donovan, will talk to various locals to learn their stories of success and failure as they strive to achieve the American dream.

“We will travel across a number of US states and tell local stories in order to present the audience with a better picture of the country as a whole. We will attempt to represent American reality as truthfully as possible – unlike those media outlets that are controlled by people lacking integrity. Thankfully, on this show we can tell the full truth, cover both the good and the bad, and explore both the vices and the virtues. We can talk about the hopes and aspirations of the people who come to the US with nothing in their pockets – with only a song in their hearts and a dream of becoming successful” – Virginia Vallejo said.

Virginia Vallejo has been living in the US since 2006. Vallejo was granted political asylum in 2010 after she testified against drug lords with ties to the families of top Colombian politicians.

Virginia’s memoir, ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’, based on her relationship with Pablo Escobar, became a bestseller in Latin America and was translated into 15 languages. A 2017 film adaptation called ‘Loving Pablo’, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, was screened out of competition in the 74th Venice International Film Festival. Virginia Vallejo also became the prototype for one of the main characters of Narcos, a Netflix show following the struggle to take down Latin American drug cartels.

‘EE.UU.: sueños y pesadillas. Por Virginia Vallejo’ will start airing on RT Spanish in April, 2019.