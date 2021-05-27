RT SCOOPS SIX TELLY AWARDS

MOSCOW, MAY 27, 2021 – RT won six prizes at the annual Telly Awards, a major international TV and film production award. The judges recognized RT’s animated project for children, documentary films by Russian activist journalist Anton Krasovsky and programs by RT Arabic.

Two documentaries produced as part of RT’s ‘.doc’ project shared gold in the category Online-Series-Documentary: one followed Lida Moniava, founder of the Lighthouse Charity Foundation for critically ill children, for a day, and the other presented the story of a Russian para-athlete, Dmitry Ignatov. In this category, RT’s competitors were projects by Al Jazeera and the New Yorker, among others.

RT’s educational animated series ‘Magic Garden’, which tells the story of children who explore nature playing in the garden, took home gold in the Online-Series-Animation category. Another series, 'A–Z', bagged gold in the category Online-General-Children.

Two episodes of RT’s ‘An Epidemic’, a series of documentaries by Russian activist journalist Anton Krasovsky, claimed the bronze award in the Television-Series-Documentary category.

RT Arabic won bronze in the Online-General-Cultural category with ‘Art of Life: The Grand Kremlin Palace’, and another bronze in Online-Craft-Use of 3D Animation category with an episode of ‘The Kalashnikova Show: Russia’s Military Secrets with Anna Knishenko’ about the history and traditions of the Russian Navy.

RT already has a number of prizes from previous Telly Awards. In 2020, its winning entries were a film from the ’An Epidemic’ series, about the spike of HIV cases in the USSR; ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’, a VR project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Soviet troops liberating the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp; and two programs by RT Arabic. An RTD documentary about the president of the Philippines, and RT America’s political comedy show ‘Redacted Tonight’ won gold in 2017. A year earlier, RT America’s news reports covering Hurricane Katrina and the Ferguson riots also took prizes.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. The competition’s panel of judges comprises distinguished professionals of the film and television industry.