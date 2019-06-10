RT WINS TWO MEXICAN PRESS CLUB AWARDS

MOSCOW, JUNE 10— RT Spanish has won two awards from the Mexican Press Club. The channel received first prize in the Growth in Multimedia and Diversity of Socially Significant Content category. Another prize was awarded to RT Spanish for hosting the video blog of Mexican journalist and political scientist John Ackerman.

“Since its founding, RT has gained the affection of audiences around the globe. For many, this platform has become a source of alternative views on events. The work of journalists like John Ackerman and outlets like RT helps overcome one-sided understanding of global events,” said Celeste Sáenz de Miera, secretary general of the Mexican Press Club.

“In an era of gadgets and social media, we have more opportunities to tell our viewers about what is happening in the world. We are not afraid to experiment with new formats, and we try to keep track of new developments and predict trends,” said Victoria Vorontsova, head of RT Spanish.

According to SimilarWeb, in terms of traffic, RT Spanish is ahead of all other Spanish-language websites of international news channels, including BBC, CNN, Euronews, France 24, and the Latin American channel TeleSur. RT Spanish website is especially popular with users from Mexico.

In his video blog called ‘The Battle for Mexico’, which airs on the RT website, journalist and professor at the National University of Mexico John Ackerman offers a critical view on social and political developments in Latin America and around the world.

Previously, RT Spanish was distinguished with Mexican Press Club Awards for four consecutive years. Most recently, in 2017, the channel won a total of four awards; two of them were “for growth and freedom of speech advocacy” and for RT’s contribution to the “diversity of viewpoints.” In 2016, RT Spanish was awarded in the Best News Coverage category, particularly for its coverage of the Syrian conflict. Previously, RT Spanish won the Best TV Channel award two years in a row, in 2014 and 2015.

‘Certamen nacional e internacional de periodismo’ was founded by the Mexican Press Club in 1952. A professional jury comprised of club members annually acknowledges prominent achievements by media organizations around the world.